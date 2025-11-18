Who Sells Onn TVs And What Kind Of Warranty Do They Have?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're a frequent Walmart shopper, you may be familiar with Onn brand televisions, but if not, you may never have heard of the discount TVs. The retail giant sells hundreds of TVs online, and your local store will likely have a nice selection as well. Walmart's website has 14 Onn brand TVs at time of writing, in various sizes and ranging in price from $74 for a 24-inch to $428 for a 75-inch, so it's definitely a brand you should consider if you're looking for a television on a budget. But who exactly is Onn?
Samsung and LG, the most popular TV brands in America, are made in South Korea, while Vizio and Insignia TVs are made in America. It can be harder to pin down who owns discount brands and where they're made, but it does matter to some buyers. Consumers may be concerned with security issues and wary of electronics made in certain countries, or perhaps they simply want to buy products made in the U.S. The manufacturing country can also affect price, especially because of the Trump administration's tariffs.
Onn is one of Walmart's in-house brands, like its George clothing brand and Marketside fresh and prepared foods. These budget televisions are only sold at WalMart, and most models get good reviews, but where are they made, and what kind of quality, warranty, and service should buyers expect?
Are Onn TVs worth the investment?
It's not clear where exactly Onn televisions are manufactured. Walmart would not even disclose this information to Consumer Reports, which in 2024 advised buyers to check out the brand, especially if they're on the hunt for a good deal. Consumer Reports tested five Onn TVs, including a 70-inch model, a 65-inch model, and a 43-inch model currently available on Walmart's website. It showed inconsistent performance, offering good picture quality but not holding up to higher-end TVs in brightness. Ultimately, their prices are hard to beat if you're not looking for an amazing picture, and some models use the Roku smart TV platform for easy streaming.
If you select an Onn TV that is 42 inches or larger, Onn provides a one-year warranty from the date of purchase that will cover new or replacement parts, labor costs, in-home service, or a replacement product if necessary. If consumers register their purchase within 90 days of the purchase date, the warranty is extended to two years.
Walmart offers free shipping on all orders over $35, and payment options include OnePay. You can also purchase an Allstate protection plan for three or four years. The price varies based on the TV's cost. Walmart also offers a wall mounting service for your new television, which costs $79 plus the cost of the mount. Ultimately, we recommend you visit your local Walmart to check out Onn TVs, compare them to competitors, and determine whether one may work for your needs.