Who Sells Onn TVs And What Kind Of Warranty Do They Have?

If you're a frequent Walmart shopper, you may be familiar with Onn brand televisions, but if not, you may never have heard of the discount TVs. The retail giant sells hundreds of TVs online, and your local store will likely have a nice selection as well. Walmart's website has 14 Onn brand TVs at time of writing, in various sizes and ranging in price from $74 for a 24-inch to $428 for a 75-inch, so it's definitely a brand you should consider if you're looking for a television on a budget. But who exactly is Onn?

Samsung and LG, the most popular TV brands in America, are made in South Korea, while Vizio and Insignia TVs are made in America. It can be harder to pin down who owns discount brands and where they're made, but it does matter to some buyers. Consumers may be concerned with security issues and wary of electronics made in certain countries, or perhaps they simply want to buy products made in the U.S. The manufacturing country can also affect price, especially because of the Trump administration's tariffs.

Onn is one of Walmart's in-house brands, like its George clothing brand and Marketside fresh and prepared foods. These budget televisions are only sold at WalMart, and most models get good reviews, but where are they made, and what kind of quality, warranty, and service should buyers expect?