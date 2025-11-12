Why You Shouldn't Be Using Chrome Sockets With An Impact Driver

When looking at the most basic of power tools, it becomes clear just how easy they are to pick up and use. For example, with an impact driver, the bare bones of what you need to know are what the power source is, if the bit or socket is attached correctly, and in which direction the bit will spin when the trigger is pressed. At the same time, there are some more minor nuances that less experienced users would want to know about. One of those is knowing the material the sockets themselves are made from, and how using the wrong type in any model from the major impact driver brands could prove disastrous.

If you're a longtime power tool and impact driver user, odds are you know that using chrome sockets isn't a good idea. Sure, theoretically, such sockets will get the job done, but for the long haul, you don't want to rely on them. The chrome-vanadium steel is not intended for hard, rough use with an impact driver. In short order, the sockets will wear out, both on the end where they connect to the impact driver and the end where they latch onto bolts. This will, in turn, strip the bolts and make them harder to remove, and create chrome flakes that can cut your hands and get into your eyes. Worse yet, chrome sockets can suddenly shatter under pressure, creating an even bigger hazard.

Evidently, chrome sockets aren't a good fit for impact wrenches. With that in mind, what sockets should be used instead?