Yes, IKEA Did Make A Mini Bed For Your Smartphone - But There's A Catch

The rise of social media apps and short video platforms has created several problems, one of which is the phenomenon called doom scrolling. The condition involves people unable to control the urge to scroll through short video content on smartphones, often endlessly for hours, affecting sleep patterns and eventually their health. Despite the advent of features like Android's digital wellbeing dashboard, a growing ecosystem of anti-addiction apps, and various ways to minimize iPhone overuse, doom scrolling and smartphone addiction continue to be a major concern for users and health experts alike.

Swedish furniture maker IKEA isn't usually the first name that comes to mind when we think of smartphones, screen time, and digital wellbeing in general. However, the company has had a long history of promoting sleep-focused products. And its newest product is a rather interesting solution that has the potential to provide relief to chronic doomscrollers — but only in the UAE.

IKEA UAE recently launched a mini bed designed specifically for smartphones, with an accompanying campaign encouraging users to tuck their phones in at night. The latter takes the form of an incentive, with individuals who manage to put their phone to bed for seven hours a night, for seven consecutive days, get a 100 Dirham (roughly $27) IKEA voucher. The tiny bed is part of the brand's new Phone Sleep Collection and is now available in all three IKEA stores in the UAE.