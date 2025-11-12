Yes, IKEA Did Make A Mini Bed For Your Smartphone - But There's A Catch
The rise of social media apps and short video platforms has created several problems, one of which is the phenomenon called doom scrolling. The condition involves people unable to control the urge to scroll through short video content on smartphones, often endlessly for hours, affecting sleep patterns and eventually their health. Despite the advent of features like Android's digital wellbeing dashboard, a growing ecosystem of anti-addiction apps, and various ways to minimize iPhone overuse, doom scrolling and smartphone addiction continue to be a major concern for users and health experts alike.
Swedish furniture maker IKEA isn't usually the first name that comes to mind when we think of smartphones, screen time, and digital wellbeing in general. However, the company has had a long history of promoting sleep-focused products. And its newest product is a rather interesting solution that has the potential to provide relief to chronic doomscrollers — but only in the UAE.
IKEA UAE recently launched a mini bed designed specifically for smartphones, with an accompanying campaign encouraging users to tuck their phones in at night. The latter takes the form of an incentive, with individuals who manage to put their phone to bed for seven hours a night, for seven consecutive days, get a 100 Dirham (roughly $27) IKEA voucher. The tiny bed is part of the brand's new Phone Sleep Collection and is now available in all three IKEA stores in the UAE.
Where and how to buy IKEA's smartphone bed
IKEA's smartphone mini bed is only on sale via the three IKEA stores located across the UAE: IKEA Abu Dhabi, IKEA Dubai Jebel Ali, and IKEA Dubai Festival City. It also doesn't appear to be on sale individually, and is yet to be listed as a standalone product on IKEA's UAE website. An Instagram post on IKEA's UAE page indicates that the Phone Sleep Collection is only available as an add-on in stores after a consumer spends in excess of 750 Dirhams (roughly $205).
IKEA's social media platforms haven't yet indicated how much the product itself costs. What it has explained, however, is how to earn the 100 Dirham (around $27) voucher. For iOS users, the process involves downloading the IKEA UAE app, looking for a prompt that allows the "Motion and Fitness tracking" option, and placing the phone in the NFC-equipped smartphone bed. Once the user completes the task of keeping their phone tucked away for 7 hours every night for a week, IKEA will credit the promised $27 voucher to the user's account. They can then redeem this voucher to shop at any of the three IKEA stores across the UAE.
This is not the first time that IKEA has used interesting social media campaigns to promote sleep-focused products. Earlier in 2025, IKEA USA asked sleep talkers to sleep on their mattresses and record what they had to say. IKEA Canada ran a campaign where it sent social media users, asking "u up?" Those who responded to the message were offered a free mattress. The company also publishes a yearly sleep report, the latest iteration of which can be read here.