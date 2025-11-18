Hollywood Is Creating 'Digital Doubles' To Protect Actors From AI

Whether we are ready for it or not, it would seem that the AI revolution is well underway. But the fight to control the AI takeover has already been well-publicized in the entertainment industry, where Hollywood actors and filmmakers are understandably concerned about ceding their place in the business to highly intelligent, if potentially soulless, computer programs.

The worries are particularly persistent for actors, some of whom fear that studios may one day replace them with computer-generated performers or even seek to use AI renderings of their likeness in film and television products without their consent. While there is seemingly little to be done about the former issue, some in Hollywood are attacking the latter problem head-on by creating digital doubles of themselves. They are doing so for the purpose of securing full control over any digital representation that may be used in the creation of film, television, video game, commercial, or online content.

As it is, actors who have already endured the intensive process to make a digital double are not entirely doing so to prevent the use of their digital likeness. Many are, instead, seeking to ensure they get paid via licensing agreements should those likenesses are used. The licensing aspect should also make it easier for actors and their representatives to hold creators accountable should their digital likeness be used without consent.