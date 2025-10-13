AI Is Going Hollywood With 'Hyperreal' Digital Actors, Talent Studios, & Production Companies

For the past several weeks, the name Tilly Norwood has been on the lips of many a Hollywood insider. Given all the talk, you'd think that Norwood was set to become Tinseltown's next big thing via a coming slate of high-profile acting gigs. But that is not the case, as Tilly Norwood has yet to book even a minor role in any film or television series. Rather, Norwood is the talk of the industry because she is not a real actor. She's actually not real at all, and exists only in the parameters of the AI program that spawned her.

Yes, Tilly Norwood is 100% an AI entity. And if she's been getting what seems like an exorbitant amount of the spotlight in Hollywood of late, it's because she is, arguably, the most convincing AI actor the world has ever seen. Perhaps more concerning to those in show business is that her existence seems to be heralding a full-blown AI invasion, which may upend the entertainment game in ways that few in the biz are prepared for.

Hollywood is hardly a novice in the AI arena, with many films having focused on the tech over the years. That tech has, in turn, been used in numerous facets of the filmmaking process. But Particle 6 — the London-based studio that created Norwood — is taking things to the next level by expanding from production into the creation of on-screen talent, and few in Hollywood seem prepared for that radical transition.