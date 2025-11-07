Over 1 Million Toyota, Lexus, And Subaru Vehicles Have Been Recalled - Here's The Issue
Do you own a Toyota, Lexus, or a Subaru EV made in the last few years? There's a chance your car is one of over a million vehicles that have just been recalled due to a potential safety issue with the rearview camera. The recall is widespread, affecting everything from mainstream volume sedans and CUVs to high-end Lexus models, which share many components with their corporate Toyota siblings. Along with the numerous Toyota and Lexus models affected, the Subaru Solterra is also on the list, which is not at all surprising since that car is a rebadged twin of the Toyota bZ4X EV (which is also being recalled, of course).
According to the NHTSA, a software glitch can fail to display an image when the vehicle is put into reverse, reducing the driver's rearward view and risking a crash. More than just being an inconvenience, forcing drivers to look behind them and use their mirrors the old-fashioned way, a non-functioning rearview camera means the cars would fail to meet the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, which have mandated rearview cameras on every new car sold since 2018.
This is not the first recall that Toyota has issued over rearview cameras, nor is Toyota the only brand that's dealt with this increasingly common situation of camera-related software glitches leading to recalls. Let's look at which models are affected and how Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru dealers will be addressing the problem.
Rearview camera recalls: a common problem
The bad news for this particular recall is that it affects a massive number of vehicles equipped with Toyota's Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) system. There are 1,024,407 vehicles being recalled in total, spread across nearly 40 different models spanning the 2022 to 2026 model years. On the list are many of Toyota's most popular models, including the Camry, RAV4 and Highlander.
In early October, Toyota recalled nearly 400,000 Tundra pickups and Sequoia SUVs over a similar software glitch that could result in a non-functioning rearview camera. The good news, is that, like the earlier recall, the fix for this problem should be a relatively easy one. Toyota will be asking owners to bring their cars to dealerships, where the dealers will update the software free of charge, with no new parts needed and likely no physical repairs to be made. Letters notifying the owners of these cars will be mailed out starting in mid-December.
With modern cars becoming increasingly software-intensive, it's hard to avoid recall issues like this completely. But there are ways to make the process less stressful, including the ability to issue fast, OTA updates for safety recalls like Tesla does, that don't require a dealer or service center visit. Here's to hoping Toyota and others can get to that point in the coming years, as it seems like a win-win for the automaker and consumer alike, saving money for automakers (or dealer service departments) while also saving time for customers.