Over 1 Million Toyota, Lexus, And Subaru Vehicles Have Been Recalled - Here's The Issue

Do you own a Toyota, Lexus, or a Subaru EV made in the last few years? There's a chance your car is one of over a million vehicles that have just been recalled due to a potential safety issue with the rearview camera. The recall is widespread, affecting everything from mainstream volume sedans and CUVs to high-end Lexus models, which share many components with their corporate Toyota siblings. Along with the numerous Toyota and Lexus models affected, the Subaru Solterra is also on the list, which is not at all surprising since that car is a rebadged twin of the Toyota bZ4X EV (which is also being recalled, of course).

According to the NHTSA, a software glitch can fail to display an image when the vehicle is put into reverse, reducing the driver's rearward view and risking a crash. More than just being an inconvenience, forcing drivers to look behind them and use their mirrors the old-fashioned way, a non-functioning rearview camera means the cars would fail to meet the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, which have mandated rearview cameras on every new car sold since 2018.

This is not the first recall that Toyota has issued over rearview cameras, nor is Toyota the only brand that's dealt with this increasingly common situation of camera-related software glitches leading to recalls. Let's look at which models are affected and how Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru dealers will be addressing the problem.