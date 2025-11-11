What Users Say About This Folding Work Table On Amazon That Can Easily Fit Anywhere

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Workbenches are some of the most versatile investments you can make in your workshop (and even outside of it). Apart from being a base for a ton of different projects, it can also double as a regular table for things like garage sales or camping trips. Because of this, big retailers like Home Depot offer a ton of workbenches and tables that you can browse, which range from standalone units to space-saving wall-mounted models. But if you need something compact, the Keter Folding Table might be a better option.

Priced at $119.99, the Keter Folding Table's base measures 33.46 inches by 21.65 inches, while it can extend up to 29.75 inches in height. And of course, when it's locked up, it can be folded neatly into a 4.4-inch thickness, and the whole system weighs just under 27 lbs, which is a little more than the average passenger car tire. Capable of carrying up to half a ton of weight (or a thousand pounds), Keter claims it only takes less than half a minute to set up. Made from weather-resistant material, it's designed for heavy-duty use outdoors. Additionally, it comes with two 12-inch clamps, which you can use to hold your projects in place. With over 75 years of history, Keter is known for making outdoor furniture, from sheds, chairs, and various kinds of storage. In fact, we've mentioned before how Keter's Garden Storage balances both aesthetics and an affordable price point. But what do users actually think of its table?