What Users Say About This Folding Work Table On Amazon That Can Easily Fit Anywhere
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Workbenches are some of the most versatile investments you can make in your workshop (and even outside of it). Apart from being a base for a ton of different projects, it can also double as a regular table for things like garage sales or camping trips. Because of this, big retailers like Home Depot offer a ton of workbenches and tables that you can browse, which range from standalone units to space-saving wall-mounted models. But if you need something compact, the Keter Folding Table might be a better option.
Priced at $119.99, the Keter Folding Table's base measures 33.46 inches by 21.65 inches, while it can extend up to 29.75 inches in height. And of course, when it's locked up, it can be folded neatly into a 4.4-inch thickness, and the whole system weighs just under 27 lbs, which is a little more than the average passenger car tire. Capable of carrying up to half a ton of weight (or a thousand pounds), Keter claims it only takes less than half a minute to set up. Made from weather-resistant material, it's designed for heavy-duty use outdoors. Additionally, it comes with two 12-inch clamps, which you can use to hold your projects in place. With over 75 years of history, Keter is known for making outdoor furniture, from sheds, chairs, and various kinds of storage. In fact, we've mentioned before how Keter's Garden Storage balances both aesthetics and an affordable price point. But what do users actually think of its table?
Do users think the Keter Folding Table is worth buying?
On Amazon, the Keter Folding Table has generated an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 12,700 people. Not to mention, a whopping 92% of reviewers even think it's worth at least a 4-star rating. One of the most common things people have praised includes how incredibly sturdy it is, including one person who said it survived weeks under the rain with no signs of rusting. Not to mention, many claim it fulfills its promise of portability by being very easy to open and having handles on all sides, so you have a lot of flexibility in terms of how to carry it. Several people love how it has a ton of uses, whether as a base for their power tools, during paint jobs, or part of their gardening shed. Apart from this, it's also an Amazon's Choice product, which means the online retailer recognizes its value and how it can be shipped quickly.
That said, there are some things people wish were different about it. To start with, some users have stated that they thought it would have been nice if the legs could be adjusted. Despite having cosmetic issues, like imperfect plastic molding, one user mentioned that it's not really a dealbreaker considering how affordable it is. Although there have been noted instances of a few poor quality ones delivered, with customers citing weak legs, cracked middle support, and the unit failing to lock properly when folded.
Top folding tables on Amazon
If you're willing to spend a little bit more, there are several other highly-rated folding work tables on Amazon. For example, the Worx Pegasus 2-in-1 Folding Work Table retails for $159.99, wherein more than 20,000 reviewers have given it an impressive 4.7 stars. Apart from its 300 lbs load-bearing capacity, it can function as a sawhorse that can handle up to 1,000 lbs. Weighing just 30 lbs, the table top measures 31 inches by 25 inches and stands at 32 inches. To augment your set-up, there's also a smaller under $90 Sidekick Work Table that you can purchase. Unsurprisingly, we've rated Worx as one of the best major workbench brands out there, joining other beloved brands like Seville Classics, Husky, and Gladiator.
But if you want something even more unique, the BORA Centipede Folding Work Tables offer a unique design that can handle large weight capacities while remaining incredibly portable. With no assembly required, this Amazon's Choice product ships with the centipede legs, carry bag, brackets, and quick clamps. Depending on how big the table is and its intended weight capacity, the prices range from $129.99 to $249.98. For the latter, it can extend up to 4 ft x 8 ft, and despite only weighing 31 lbs, BORA claims it can handle up to 6,000 lbs of weight. But take note, you'll need to buy the BORA Centipede Workbench Table Top separately, which you can also get on Amazon for as low as $100.