Google Is Changing Up Chrome's Notification Permissions For Users - Here's What You Need To Know

In an October post on the Chromium Blog, Google's Chrome product manager, Archit Agarwal, announced a major change to Chrome's handling of site permissions. Notification permissions granted to a website will remain intact for as long as a user consistently interacts with the site. However, after a period of inactivity, the permission will be revoked. The new approach is similar to how app permissions have worked for several years in Android, and it is being rolled out for Chrome on both Android and desktop (with no mention of iOS).

Google also showed off some new user interface elements, including a notification that informs users when they've been unsubscribed from site notifications. As with Android apps, it appears Google is batching these notifications, which give users the option to acknowledge the revocations or review them manually. Users can also check which websites have had their permissions revoked from a node in Chrome's Safety Check menu.

The company claims that their testing revealed a "significant reduction in notification overload with only a minimal change in total notification clicks" after the change. It also claims that testing showed an uptick in engagement for sites that do not spam users with notifications. There's a distinct lack of hard numbers in that claim, so we'll have to see how the update actually plays out.