How To Disable Push Notifications In Google Chrome

Despite the proliferation of tailor-made apps, simple web browsing still tops the list of things people do with their smartphones, tablets, and computers. It is also likely that a good percentage of people browsing the internet use Google Chrome to do it. That is quite understandable, given the massive 60% market share Chrome has among web browsers. And while the internet has changed a lot in the past few decades, one thing that has remained constant is websites that send pop-up ads and unnecessary notifications.

While many browsers — including Google Chrome — now feature pop-up blockers, notifications are a different ball game altogether. Unlike pop-ups, which are almost always useless and annoying, there are several instances where push notifications could be useful. For example, a notification might alert you about an important message or email. However, the advent of web browser notifications has also led to situations where some websites misuse them.

While Google Chrome does a good job at helping users block these notifications, there may be instances wherein a user accidentally gave notifications permissions for a website, and has no idea how to revoke them. Thankfully, there's a simple way to disable those annoying push notifications, though the steps will differ depending on the platform you're using Chrome.