Walmart's CEO Is Going 'On Offense' When It Comes To AI Replacing Jobs

Artificial intelligence is changing work, no matter the industry. Companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, Anthropic, and countless more are pushing AI to the forefront and seeing how it can be used to supposedly improve society. Naturally, this exploration has led to fears over AI taking jobs, which, with instances like IBM's recent 8,000 AI revolution-induced layoffs, are far from unfounded. At the same time, prominent CEOs remain confident that AI implementation won't prove as disastrous as it might seem, so long as company decision-makers remain vigilant.

For instance, per Axios, Walmart's CEO Doug McMillon reassured the public that the company doesn't plan to leave workers out to dry as AI becomes more prevalent. "Every job we've got is going to change in some way — whether it's getting the shopping carts off the parking lot, or the way our technologists work, or certainly the way leadership roles change," he explained at a Harvard Business Review event, expanding on how Walmart employment could change in the future. He said that Walmart Academies will develop programs to get employees more familiar, engaged, and focused with AI in their workflow, noting that he expects AI to create as many new roles as it will replace.

Whether McMillon's vision for Walmart's future will come to fruition as hoped remains to be seen. One can only hope it does to some extent, given AI's current impact on the job market and the push from other CEOs for its wider adoption.