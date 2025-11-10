Is JetBlue Really Buying Spirit Airlines?

Spirit Airlines has been in the news a lot over the past few years: two bankruptcy filings, a significant decline in passengers, and a failed merger attempt with fellow discount carrier JetBlue. Now, there are rumblings that JetBlue is planning another attempt at acquiring the floundering airline, but are the rumors true? No — at least, not yet. Spirit did, however, tell investors in October 2025 that it was discussing potential mergers, although it did not name the other parties.

To understand the state of affairs at Spirit Airlines, you need to know a bit about the company's history. Launched in the early 1980s as Charter One, the airline began operating under the Spirit name in 1992 and transitioned to an ultra-low-cost-carrier (ULCC) business model in 2005. The ULCC model is based on the idea of providing the lowest fare possible for passengers at the expense of any extras, including baggage and snacks. These types of carriers generate revenue from fees, and passengers expect a no-frills operation with less comfort.

Spirit filed for bankruptcy protection in late 2024 following its aborted merger with JetBlue, and exited bankruptcy in early 2025 after a financial restructuring. Its new financial plan failed, however, and the company again filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August 2025. Spirit isn't alone, however — many of its fellow budget airlines are struggling, and Spirit's future is unclear.