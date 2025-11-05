OpenAI Signs Major Deal With AWS Just Weeks After Massive Outage

Amazon has just inked a massive deal with OpenAI worth $38 billion dollars. As part of the multi-year deal, the ChatGPT-maker will rely on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure to host and train its AI models. The deal is a pretty interesting shift for a few reasons. Recently, a massive AWS outage brought the internet to its knees, affecting everything from social media and payment software to gaming services and food delivery services across continents. Even smart beds were not spared the AWS snag. Aside from the inconveniences caused by the disruption, it was a stark reminder of how a huge chunk of the internet is buttressed by one major corporation and how such a widespread outage can dent Amazon's reputation in a cutthroat market.

"Scaling frontier AI requires massive, reliable compute," OpenAI chief, Sam Altman, said in a press statement. It seems Amazon's sheer dominance in the cloud segment leaves clients with no other choice, and more importantly, such occasional operational "blips" take a backseat when it comes to AI ambitions. Amazon says OpenAI will leverage its vast infrastructure of compute clusters, which includes cutting-edge Nvidia GB200s and GB300s GPUs, for training next-gen AI models and offering inference space for ChatGPT.

The seeds of this impending partnership were sown a few months ago. Soon after OpenAI released its first open-weight AI models, the gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b, Amazon announced that it would offer them via its Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker AI platforms. So far, Microsoft has remained OpenAI's primary cloud infrastructure provider with its Azure service. For OpenAI investors, this deal could be bittersweet. On one hand, it's burning through cash at record pace, while Altman's profit predictions are also getting bolder than ever.