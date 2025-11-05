Sam Altman Is Getting Bold With His Predictions For OpenAI's Future Profits

While there are some things you should never use AI for, it is being integrated everywhere. It's in email, work management, music, movies, and everywhere else you can imagine. It's not a stretch to say that the companies behind this technology are reaping the benefits of the profits being made. So when Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, appeared on the Bg2 Podcast (via YouTube), AI enthusiasts were all ears. When asked about the possibility of the company eventually hitting $100 million or more in revenue, Altman suggested it could happen as early as 2027.

Though he made the comment with a hint of a smile on his face, Altman never elaborated. But, in terms of what the future holds from a profit perspective, Altman did address the topic, at least to a point, earlier in the interview. "We do plan for revenue to grow steeply," he said. "We are taking a forward bet that it's going to continue to grow." OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is not currently a publicly traded company, but Altman made it clear he was open to the idea, though he doesn't have a timetable for it.

Altman's guard was up a bit as well, as he pushed back on the notion that OpenAI's profits were currently around the $13 billion mark. "We're doing well more revenue than that," he claimed. He then went on to say that critics on Twitter who were parroting that dollar amount would happily buy company shares if given the opportunity.