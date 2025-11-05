Sam Altman Is Getting Bold With His Predictions For OpenAI's Future Profits
While there are some things you should never use AI for, it is being integrated everywhere. It's in email, work management, music, movies, and everywhere else you can imagine. It's not a stretch to say that the companies behind this technology are reaping the benefits of the profits being made. So when Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, appeared on the Bg2 Podcast (via YouTube), AI enthusiasts were all ears. When asked about the possibility of the company eventually hitting $100 million or more in revenue, Altman suggested it could happen as early as 2027.
Though he made the comment with a hint of a smile on his face, Altman never elaborated. But, in terms of what the future holds from a profit perspective, Altman did address the topic, at least to a point, earlier in the interview. "We do plan for revenue to grow steeply," he said. "We are taking a forward bet that it's going to continue to grow." OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is not currently a publicly traded company, but Altman made it clear he was open to the idea, though he doesn't have a timetable for it.
Altman's guard was up a bit as well, as he pushed back on the notion that OpenAI's profits were currently around the $13 billion mark. "We're doing well more revenue than that," he claimed. He then went on to say that critics on Twitter who were parroting that dollar amount would happily buy company shares if given the opportunity.
OpenAI's growth and strategic partnerships
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman continues to guide his company with major business moves that could impact OpenAI's future. Altman's company signed a new multi-year agreement in November of 2025 to buy $38 billion in Amazon Web Services' cloud infrastructure. This deal gives OpenAI access to hundreds of thousands of high-end GPUs, which will ultimately enable faster training and scaling of its current AI models. This new agreement shows OpenAI's willingness to form relationships across the tech industry.
Just days before its announcement with Amazon, which spent mega-millions on distribution expansion in Florida, OpenAI strengthened its long-standing partnership with Microsoft. Microsoft's stake in OpenAI is now worth around $135 billion under the new terms. Not only does the agreement clearly define who owns what when it comes to AI models, but it also gives OpenAI the freedom to release certain products on other clouds as well. OpenAI is also planning to buy an extra $250 billion in Azure services, Microsoft's cloud-based suite of tools.
These are just the latest in a string of collaborations and partnerships OpenAI has announced in 2025, including a massive deal with AMD. In fact, thanks to huge rounds of funding, and after employees sold some of their shares, OpenAI's estimated total value is around $500 billion. ChatGPT, the company's primary product, currently has around 700 million weekly users, showing the massive scale of current AI adoption.