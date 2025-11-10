When Would You Need A Pass-Through Socket Set?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most of the major socket set brands offer pass-through socket sets, especially those considered the best and most lower ranked brands. You'll find pass-through socket sets from brands like Snap-On, Hart, Stanley, and Crescent, among others. Even Harbor Freight has decent pass-through socket sets considering their low price.

The most obvious reason to need a pass-through socket set is for use on nuts threaded onto long studs. The pass-through design allows the socket and ratchet to slide over the stud as far as needed to engage the nut. While there's no limit to the stud's length, the stud's diameter must fit through the socket-wrench assembly, which on a ⅜-inch-drive pass-through socket set is approximately ⅜-inch maximum.

Accessing tight spaces is another area where pass-through sockets have an advantage over traditional socket sets. Compared to a traditional shallow socket-wrench combination, pass-through socket-wrenches have a lower profile which allows them to slip over fasteners with less headroom. This is especially true with fasteners that would normally require the use of a deep socket where the bolt or stud is small enough to fit through the pass-through opening.