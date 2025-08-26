Is Harbor Freight's Pass Through Socket Set Any Good? Here's What Users Say

Harbor Freight's Pittsburgh socket set has won over the bulk of those who've tried it. In fact, it has very few detractors, with many of the complaints about the set being rather small.

Harbor Freight customer Anthany Garza liked the set overall, but had just one nitpick about it: "Would buy again, wish it went up to 25MM." As for an unnamed Harbor Freight reviewer, they were more than happy to have the set, even if they didn't initially think they needed it. However, they added a caveat, saying, "Wrench could be of a higher quality, but for the price you cant beat it." Multiple buyers, including reviewer m, aren't fans of the packaging. It's not uncommon for the sockets to fall out of their designated spots, which is annoying no matter how often they're used.

Meanwhile, there are those who had bigger issues with this set. "The ratchet was slipping from the first use. Wasn't any hard use. It would have broken at some point if any real torque was applied. I like Pittsburgh's products but not this one," said one verified Harbor Freight buyer of their poor experience with the set. Another buyer used the set continuously for a few months, only to find the ratchet's teeth had started slipping. Customer GEE had several issues with the set, from sockets breaking suddenly to the ratchet slipping and hurting their hand. "Great design but poor, very poor production and material. I have had to replace 5 times," they said.

Despite some unfortunate anecdotes, this Harbor Freight Pittsburgh pass-through socket set has done well for most customers. It may not be a Harbor Freight must-have for your home tool kit, but it seems to overwhelmingly deliver in price and quality.