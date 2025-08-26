Is Harbor Freight's Pass Through Socket Set Any Good? Here's What Users Say
As one of the foremost hardware chains around, Harbor Freight stocks an impressive variety of tools. From wide-reaching favorites like DeWalt to solid in-house brands like Warrior, filling out your toolbox isn't much of a challenge at the store.
Harbor Freight has loads of sockets and ratchets for sale, including its in-house Pittsburgh pass-through socket set. This kit costs $27.99 and comes with a ratchet, an adapter for different socket sizes, a 3-inch extension bar, and 18 different sockets to help out in virtually any situation. These parts are all made from chrome-vanadium steel, promising superior durability for extended use. The question is, though, is this Harbor Freight kit something you should rush out and purchase, or does it belong with the Harbor Freight tools you should think twice about buying?
Many folks have given this Harbor Freight pass-through socket set a fair shot. For the most part, customers feel it's worth the $27.99 price tag for multiple reasons.
Many feel this socket set delivers for the price point
At the time of publication, there are a whopping 1,557 reviews under the Harbor Freight Pittsburgh pass-through socket set. Of those, 1,065 gave the set five stars out of five, but the positivity doesn't end there. Many wrote their opinions on the set, highlighting the several reasons why it's a solid purchase.
"This is actually a pretty good quality set! I've used these over a dozen times now as a mechanic & I look forward to using them more & more," wrote Harbor Freight customer John L., adding that the price alone makes it worth giving a try. Another Harbor Freight customer, Ole Man Smith, was able to use the set in their automotive work. Suffice it to say, it turned out to be a huge help, with them commenting, "One of the single most important tool inventions I ever come across."
Admittedly, coach316dc hasn't gotten a lot of use time out of the set. Still, when they have used it, it's gotten the job done: "It's saved me a couple times, but doesn't get used often. It's inexpensive enough to not worry about it." Ed noted that the added compatibility with this set and now-discontinued Kobalt pieces makes it an even better value for those with those older tools. User Mark found them handy for working on motorcycles and mountain bikes, touting the pass-through design as especially helpful in tight spots.
This is some pretty high praise for an inexpensive set of 6-point — not to be confused with 12-point — sockets. Still, this Harbor Freight find isn't perfect.
Most complaints about the set are minor
Harbor Freight's Pittsburgh socket set has won over the bulk of those who've tried it. In fact, it has very few detractors, with many of the complaints about the set being rather small.
Harbor Freight customer Anthany Garza liked the set overall, but had just one nitpick about it: "Would buy again, wish it went up to 25MM." As for an unnamed Harbor Freight reviewer, they were more than happy to have the set, even if they didn't initially think they needed it. However, they added a caveat, saying, "Wrench could be of a higher quality, but for the price you cant beat it." Multiple buyers, including reviewer m, aren't fans of the packaging. It's not uncommon for the sockets to fall out of their designated spots, which is annoying no matter how often they're used.
Meanwhile, there are those who had bigger issues with this set. "The ratchet was slipping from the first use. Wasn't any hard use. It would have broken at some point if any real torque was applied. I like Pittsburgh's products but not this one," said one verified Harbor Freight buyer of their poor experience with the set. Another buyer used the set continuously for a few months, only to find the ratchet's teeth had started slipping. Customer GEE had several issues with the set, from sockets breaking suddenly to the ratchet slipping and hurting their hand. "Great design but poor, very poor production and material. I have had to replace 5 times," they said.
Despite some unfortunate anecdotes, this Harbor Freight Pittsburgh pass-through socket set has done well for most customers. It may not be a Harbor Freight must-have for your home tool kit, but it seems to overwhelmingly deliver in price and quality.