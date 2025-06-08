6-Point Vs. 12-Point Sockets: What's The Difference And Which Is Better To Use?

The difference between 6-point (above left) and 12-point (above right) sockets is the six extra points found in the 12-point socket. The good news is that just about every major socket set brand includes both types in a set of sockets. The bad news is that some situations require a decision about which one you should use.

A 6-point socket is easy to envision, especially if you studied geometry at some point in your life, since it's a hexagonal shape designed to fit a hex-head bolt or hex nut. Its six points lie evenly spaced around a circle, with 60 degrees separating each one. The size of the 6-point socket, whether it's in fractions of an inch or metric, is determined by the approximate measurement between the parallel flats inside the socket.

While a 12-point socket will fit the size fastener it's labeled for just as a 6-point socket will, you cannot measure between internal parallel flats because they're absent in the 12-point variety. The 12-point socket, sometimes referred to as a double-hex, has its points equally distributed around a circle spaced at 30 degrees instead of 60. This gives it more points, but the sides cannot extend between the points like they do in the 6-point socket.

