Who Makes Volvo Engines?

Volvo has always taken pride in its engines as a symbol of precision and endurance. After all, one of its vehicles holds the Guinness World Record for the highest mileage ever recorded. But if you've ever wondered who makes the engines at the heart of the most reliable Volvos ever built, you're not alone. The answer is actually quite straightforward – Volvo makes its own engines.

When the company was founded in 1927, its engines were built entirely in-house in Sweden. Since then, it has produced many iconic engines of its own while also using engines from other manufacturers like Volkswagen and Peugeot-Citroën. Volvo has gone through a couple of acquisitions since that time. The first was a $6.5 billion coup by Ford in 1999, before it was then sold to the Chinese company, Geely, for $1.8 billion in 2010. Though most of its engines today are produced in Skövde, Sweden, and Zhangjiakou, China, the company has engine manufacturing plants scattered across the globe. One each in Köping, Sweden, Vénissieux, France, Pithampur, Indonesia, Curitiba, Brazil, and finally Hagerstown, Maryland, in the US.

Still, the company's engine manufacturing remains in-house, and the principles have also remained the same. You see, Volvo has never been one to chase crazy horsepower for the sake of it. The brand's focus has always been on striking a balance between effortless power and efficient fuel economy. Geely bought into this, marketing lightweight alloy engines under its broader G-power brand while Volvo continues to market under the Drive-E brand.