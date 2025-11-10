Who Built The First V-Twin Motorcycle Engine? (It Wasn't Indian)

When most people think of V-Twin, they immediately think of motorcycles, but contrary to popular belief, the V-Twin engine's origin story had nothing to do with motorcycles. In fact, it was just a German experiment in compact power. In Bad Cannstatt, Germany, Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach built what we now recognize as the first actual V-Twin engine in 1889, calling it the "Standuhr" or "Grandfather Clock" because of its upright orientation. In the beginning, it had only two cylinders, configured at a 17-degree angle to run smoother and achieve higher power density than single-cylinder engines of the era, allowing it to produce more power for its size or weight.

When the engine was completed, putting it in motorcycles wasn't even a thought; the air-cooled engine was updated to a 20-degree angle and initially powered stationary machinery, boats, and Daimler's Stahlradwagen automobile. Despite that, Daimler and Maybach's engineering design and geometry became the blueprint for all V-Twins that followed, as splitting displacement between two cylinders while keeping the design compact was the winning formula for compact power and efficiency. The concept may have started in the automotive industry, but it laid the foundation for motorcycling's next giant step in Britain.