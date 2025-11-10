​​How Much Does A Spypoint Trail Camera Cost & What Cell Service Does It Use?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for the highest-rated trail cameras at Bass Pro Shop or any other retailer, which one you decide on may depend on a handful of different factors. Researchers and conservationists may have different uses than property owners and wildlife enthusiasts. Those who live far from their cameras or have them in hard-to-reach places will especially want devices that can connect to cellular networks, so they don't have to physically retrieve SD cards to see their footage. That's why trail cameras with cellular capabilities can be among the useful gadgets for hunting season that you can find on Amazon.

Spypoint offers several different trail camera models, giving potential buyers a better chance at finding the right product for their needs. These cameras have different sizes and specs, and can range in price from $39.99 to over $250. Spypoint trail cameras that don't connect to cell towers, such as the Spypoint Force-24, are typically more affordable than those that do. If you're going with the latter, you should also make sure to get a trail camera that can connect to the right network.

Some trail cams, including discontinued models such as the LM2-V, are only compatible with Verizon. (The "V" in the model number is a big clue.) However, many Spypoint trail cameras, like the Flex-Dark, are much more versatile. Spypoint says this particular camera comes preloaded with two SIM cards and is compatible with all major carriers. The device automatically connects to the strongest signal and will switch SIMs to ensure the best possible connection. The Spypoint Flex-Dark is a 1080p camera and is listed at $119.99, though you may find it for less on Amazon.