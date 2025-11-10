How Much Does A Spypoint Trail Camera Cost & What Cell Service Does It Use?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking for the highest-rated trail cameras at Bass Pro Shop or any other retailer, which one you decide on may depend on a handful of different factors. Researchers and conservationists may have different uses than property owners and wildlife enthusiasts. Those who live far from their cameras or have them in hard-to-reach places will especially want devices that can connect to cellular networks, so they don't have to physically retrieve SD cards to see their footage. That's why trail cameras with cellular capabilities can be among the useful gadgets for hunting season that you can find on Amazon.
Spypoint offers several different trail camera models, giving potential buyers a better chance at finding the right product for their needs. These cameras have different sizes and specs, and can range in price from $39.99 to over $250. Spypoint trail cameras that don't connect to cell towers, such as the Spypoint Force-24, are typically more affordable than those that do. If you're going with the latter, you should also make sure to get a trail camera that can connect to the right network.
Some trail cams, including discontinued models such as the LM2-V, are only compatible with Verizon. (The "V" in the model number is a big clue.) However, many Spypoint trail cameras, like the Flex-Dark, are much more versatile. Spypoint says this particular camera comes preloaded with two SIM cards and is compatible with all major carriers. The device automatically connects to the strongest signal and will switch SIMs to ensure the best possible connection. The Spypoint Flex-Dark is a 1080p camera and is listed at $119.99, though you may find it for less on Amazon.
You don't have to use the same carrier as your smartphone
Spypoint makes it clear that you should be using carriers that are the most practical in the location where you're placing your trail cameras. So, if you're placing one near an AT&T tower, you'll want one compatible with AT&T — even if you yourself use Verizon for your smartphone. As Spypoint explains, "Since the photo transmission plans are purchased through SPYPOINT, your personal carrier doesn't factor in that decision."
Spypoint also recommends you verify which networks are available and offer the best service wherever you plan to use your trail cameras. Its Nationwide models, such as the Flex-Dark, will always prioritize the best signal, regardless of carrier, to ensure as strong a connection as possible to help preserve battery life. The company also sells the CA-01 Signal Booster, which is a passive antenna that may be useful in low-coverage areas. The CA-01 attaches to the camera and has a list price of $39.99.
There are extra costs associated with cellular trail cameras
All Spypoint cameras are LTE-compatible, and the company has not prioritized 5G (or 5G+, despite its faster speeds) because it is still not widely available in many areas. Once you decide on the camera, you'll need a Spypoint transmission plan from Spypoint as well. The company offers a free transmission plan with its cameras, but this limits you to 100 photos per month. It currently offers two paid plans that allow you to transfer more photos. The Basic annual plan costs $4 per month and allows up to 250 photos each month. The Unlimited annual plan has no limit and will transmit all your photos. It costs $10 per month.
If you go over your 100-photo limit with the free plan or 250-photo limit with the Basic plan, your camera will still continue to capture and store images. However, these surplus photos will be stored on its SD card, and you'll need to physically go to the camera and retrieve the card to see your footage.
Note that Spypoint warns that 100 photos per month may not be as many as you'd imagine. Many photos may be unusable because of poor weather conditions or people or animals blocking the shot. Insects can also trigger the camera, counting against your 100-photo limit. These may factor into which transmission plan you opt for.