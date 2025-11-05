George RR Martin's ChatGPT Lawsuit Could Change The Rules For AI Forever

Winter could be coming for the AI industry as a lawsuit against OpenAI moves forward in court. Filed by a group of authors in 2023, among them "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin, the suit alleges that ChatGPT's training data and output constitute copyright infringement. It's far from a novel argument, but it is an obvious one, and it might finally be sticking in court.

Copyright law has already buckled under the weight of the internet, which has always displayed a penchant for remixing protected content. The cracks had already started showing back when teens were still posting GIFs from "Supernatural" on Tumblr, and generative AI has taken a jackhammer to those foundations, as it is capable of producing content itself. Three years after the public launch of ChatGPT, anyone can make a video of Mr. Rogers and Mr. T having a lightsaber fight on the Death Star. No one has come close to stopping the AI industry as it slurps up copyrighted content (and the economy) and belches out slop. Even AI coding has problems that are only getting worse.

But new developments in the authors' case signal that tech companies haven't won the copyright battle. A Federal judge has rejected OpenAI's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing Martin and his fellow authors to make their case — and forcing OpenAI to do the same. What happens next could break the very foundations of the AI industry, or strike a mortal blow against copyright law as we know it.