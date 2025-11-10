EV Charger Companies Are Getting Creative In The Fight Against Copper Wire Theft
The theft of copper for a quick payday is nothing new. But a new front has opened, pitting these copper thieves against EV owners who are already trying to find the fastest chargers on the road. A rash of copper thefts targeting the valuable-for-scrap cables on EV chargers is leaving more and more EV owners wondering what to do when there's no way to connect their electric vehicles (EVs) to the charging network because the cables have been stolen.
Fortunately, a variety of solutions are being implemented by charging system providers, in the hope that the high rate of theft of EV charging cables can be brought under control. One of these providers is ChargePoint, which is combining 'cut-resistant' charging cables with alarm systems to reduce the rate of charger cable thefts. The cable-covering material is reinforced with steel, which resists the usual tools used to cut these cables, including bolt cutters, wire cutters, and battery-powered tools. These changes make it much more difficult and time-consuming for the thief to cut through a cable. ChargePoint also plans to license the use of these reinforced cables to other charging providers.
ChargePoint has also developed security software called "ChargePoint Protect" that can detect cable tampering or cutting in real time. The software, sent out as an over-the-air update and compatible with most of the company's charging stations, sets off alarms intended to scare thieves away while also notifying the owners of those charging stations about potential thefts in progress.
How are other EV charger companies getting creative?
Brooklyn-based charging provider It's Electric has eliminated the problem at its source by creating the first UL-certified detachable charging cable, the Brooklyn-718. Users of It's Electric's charging stations simply unlock the cables from a secure compartment near the charger and return the cables to the same locked storage area when they have finished. This innovation removes the cables from view while also making them much less attractive to thieves, who must first break into a storage compartment to access them — a big deal if you're in one of the states with the fewest public EV chargers.
In the UK, charging provider InstaVolt has collaborated with Formula Space, an EV design specialist, to introduce its new CableGuard system. CableGuard combines an outer sheath that is much more difficult to cut through with a 'forensic liquid' that is visible under UV light. This liquid not only identifies the copper cables as stolen but also the location from which they were stolen, in a database accessible to police. This feature will aid greatly in quickly prosecuting the offenders.
InstaVolt has also added security measures, including AI-powered CCTV that will identify nefarious activity as it happens. This starts with continuous, around-the-clock monitoring and ends with ex-military operatives patrolling charging sites and authorized to detain individuals acting suspiciously, leading to arrests and prosecutions. In addition, geo-tracking technology is used to alert security personnel when cables leave a charging site, enabling them to respond quickly.