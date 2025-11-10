EV Charger Companies Are Getting Creative In The Fight Against Copper Wire Theft

The theft of copper for a quick payday is nothing new. But a new front has opened, pitting these copper thieves against EV owners who are already trying to find the fastest chargers on the road. A rash of copper thefts targeting the valuable-for-scrap cables on EV chargers is leaving more and more EV owners wondering what to do when there's no way to connect their electric vehicles (EVs) to the charging network because the cables have been stolen.

Fortunately, a variety of solutions are being implemented by charging system providers, in the hope that the high rate of theft of EV charging cables can be brought under control. One of these providers is ChargePoint, which is combining 'cut-resistant' charging cables with alarm systems to reduce the rate of charger cable thefts. The cable-covering material is reinforced with steel, which resists the usual tools used to cut these cables, including bolt cutters, wire cutters, and battery-powered tools. These changes make it much more difficult and time-consuming for the thief to cut through a cable. ChargePoint also plans to license the use of these reinforced cables to other charging providers.

ChargePoint has also developed security software called "ChargePoint Protect" that can detect cable tampering or cutting in real time. The software, sent out as an over-the-air update and compatible with most of the company's charging stations, sets off alarms intended to scare thieves away while also notifying the owners of those charging stations about potential thefts in progress.