Toyota's Latest Concept Car Shows Just How Stylish The Corolla Could Be
At the recent Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Toyota unveiled a stylish new concept car that could be a peek at a future Toyota Corolla. There have been twelve generations of the Corolla to date, with the vehicle becoming the best-selling car of all time as well as a core model in the Toyota lineup since its first appearance in 1966. With the new Corolla concept, Toyota continues its mantra of "no more boring cars," as first stated in 2017 by then-President, and now Chairman, Akio Toyoda.
Presented by Toyota President and CEO Koji Sato, the Corolla concept's styling is an evolution of the brand's current "hammerhead" styling, as seen on current models of the Prius and the Camry. But the Corolla concept is more aggressive than these production cars, featuring flared fenders with sharp edges, a steeply raked windshield with sharply angled glass in the front doors, deep sculpting on the doors, and large wheels with low-profile Michelin tires. The concept also sports full-width, pixelated light bars across the front and the rear of the vehicle.
The Toyota Corolla concept also has a full interior, which is very spacious and airy, partly due to the large windshield extending into the roof. A pedestal rising from the floor supports the controls in the center of the car, which include a glowing drive mode selector. The interior uses several shades of earth-tone fabrics, ranging from brown to beige in color. A major focus of the interior design was to provide as much space as possible for the occupants.
What else should you know about the Toyota Corolla concept?
The Toyota Corolla concept's large increase in interior room is largely due to Toyota's next generation of powerplants, which are more compact and will take up less space in a vehicle like the Corolla concept. One example is Toyota's new hybrid powertrain, which uses a smaller 1.5-liter inline four to produce a total of 134 hp and achieve fuel economy that is 10% to 20% better than Toyota's current hybrids with the same size engine.
Another interesting feature of the Toyota Corolla concept is that it is completely powertrain agnostic. This means that the vehicle could be a battery electric (a charging indicator sits on the Corolla concept's driver's door), a plug-in hybrid, a conventional hybrid, or a standard internal combustion engine vehicle. With a single future Corolla that can be adapted for any kind of propulsion, Toyota could possibly sell this car anywhere in the world, outfitting it with a drive system that suits the particular market it's targeting, be it in Africa, Europe, Asia, or North America.
Whether the Toyota Corolla concept will ever come to fruition as shown is hard to predict. While many concept cars seen on the auto show circuit have never resulted in a comparable production car being made, there have been some Toyota concept cars that actually made it to production. The Toyota Corolla concept is attractive, both inside and out, and seems well-designed to move the Corolla name further into the future.