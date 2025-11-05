Coca-Cola's 'Reverse Vending Machine' Is Environmental Tech Many Can Get Behind

There's no denying that Coca-Cola is an iconic brand, with the soda company standing at the forefront of pop culture for decades. With that said, it hasn't necessarily been in the good graces of the general public in recent years. Between its use of generative artificial intelligence for holiday advertisements and product recalls due to contaminated metal, Coca-Cola hasn't been looked at in the best light as of late. With that said, the company does seem committed to doing some good, as evidenced by its efforts to reduce the negative impact of product packaging on the environment.

In 2023, the University of Alabama introduced reverse vending machines, which encouraged the disposal of recyclable materials so they could be reused instead of making their way into the environment. These vending machines were the product of a collaboration with ATLAS RVM Systems, the Coca-Cola Company's World Without Waste program, and Tuscaloosa Coca-Cola Bottling Co., a sales and distribution center of the Coca-Cola United bottling company.

More recently, these reverse vending machines have expanded their reach. Some have even made their way to international destinations like Scotland, where students of New College Lanarkshire in Glasgow are encouraged to use them to keep the campus clean — and get canteen credits in return. There's plenty of use for recycled materials, including sustainable tech products, so these reverse vending machines seem like a great idea. In practice, though, how exactly do they work?