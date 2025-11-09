ChatGPT Atlas Vs Perplexity Comet - What Are The Major Differences?

Generative AI has come impressively far in a relatively short time frame. Early iterations of AI tools like ChatGPT seemed magical at the time, despite only being capable of holding text-based conversations. AI chatbots soon gained the functionality to handle image and document file types — then came direct access to scour the internet to find the latest information. Currently, with models like Sora and Veo 3, AI is able to create videos with results so good that they will leave you questioning what's real.

With AI-based products launching left, right, and center, it can get challenging to decide which services you want pinned in your bookmarks — and even then, relying on multiple utilities from different vendors might not push for a very seamless experience. Only if we could have a super-app of sorts that lets you use AI on any webpage you visit or document you open. Well, that's exactly the audience that this new wave of AI browsers is hoping to capture.

Though you have a few different options to choose from, Perplexity Comet and ChatGPT Atlas are popular picks and can be downloaded for free. OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas is currently only available for macOS, while Comet can be downloaded on both Windows and macOS. So if you own a PC, the decision is, fortunately or unfortunately, already made for you. Let's dive a bit deeper to see how these browsers compare and which one is more likely to find a permanent spot in your dock.