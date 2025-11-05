Ferrari Filed A Patent For A Side-Exit Exhaust - Here's What The Design Looks Like

According to US20250319762, a patent for a Ferrari vehicle with side exhausts was published on October 16, 2025. It outlines a road car paired with a side-exhaust system that runs beneath the doors and alongside the front wheels. The filling also outlines how Ferrari aims to combine the visual aspect of a side-exit exhaust with crash protection. It is intended to absorb impact forces and stop the front wheels from moving during a collision.

Side exhausts originated on race cars since shorter pipes mean less backpressure. This is also paired with less piping material which helps with lowering the overall weight of the system. The weight that does exist is placed down low and between the axles. This helps with weight distribution, lowers the car's center of gravity, and makes it handle better. Its racing DNA is also showcased in how accessible side exhaust pipes are, and that helps mechanics to maintain systems without needing to remove the undertray or jack the car up.

By positioning the exhaust on the side, it also enables the diffuser to go deep into the car while also leaving more room for making the belly smooth and a more optimized airflow. In part, this is why most modern performance Ferraris place their exhaust higher as opposed to older supercars which mostly had them exiting at the lower rear end of the car.