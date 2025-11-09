This Material Can Withstand Up To 2,000 Degree Temps - Here's What NASA Made It Out Of

As America's premier space exploration agency, NASA is consistently at the forefront of developing innovative new technologies. This was once again the case when the organization announced the creation of Alloy GRX-810, which can stand up to insanely high temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This new alloy came from a process that distributed nanoscale oxide particles into a metal base, which was then 3D printed.

It might sound like a DIY method for generating a new alloy. But GRX-810 is stronger and more flexible than anything NASA, whose Dream Chaser will make its debut in 2026, was using at the time. The new metal is also up to 1,000 times more durable than others the agency has created. That's because an Oxide Dispersion Strengthened (ODS) alloy, by its very nature, doesn't fail as quickly as other alloys. This makes GRX-810 perfect for use in not only rocket engines, but also spacecraft as well.

Before NASA actually printed this new alloy, the organization decided to run some simulations first. This would allow scientists to determine the right mix of elements beforehand, thus cutting down on the time and money it would typically take for testing. But it only took 30 simulations for NASA to get the information it needed. Because of this data gathering effort and overall preparation, Alloy GRX-810 far exceeded expectations.