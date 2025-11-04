This Harbor Freight Hercules Compact Circular Saw Is Nearly Identical To DeWalt's (For Half The Price)

Moving beyond their price points, there are some noticeable differences between the Hercules and DeWalt circular saws that could influence one's buying decision. Perhaps the most notable deviation between them is their respective cutting abilities. Hercules claims its saw can cut 250 feet of 1/2-inch oriented strand board (OSB) per battery charge, while the DeWalt is advertised as being able to cut 339 feet of 3/4-inch OSB. They both operate at different RPMs, too, with DeWalt reaching 4,500 rpm and Hercules reaching 4,800 rpm.

The two circular saws differ when it comes to their dimensions, too. Hercules' circular saw is 5.9 inches tall, 17 inches long, and 4.5 inches wide, with a weight of 5.6 pounds. Meanwhile, DeWalt's comes in at 7.75 inches tall, 17 inches long, and 4.5 inches wide, at a total weight of 5.5 pounds. Their cut depths at 45 and 90 degrees differ as well. Hercules' maximum depths are 1-1/8 inches at 45 degrees and 1-11/16 inches at 90 degrees, while DeWalt's are 1 inch at 45 degrees and 1.563 inches at 90. All in all, most of these differences aren't too striking, but if you're torn between the two and curious about what you get from either at their respective price points, these are specs worth keeping in mind.

Both Hercules and DeWalt have plenty of great tools and customer goodwill behind them. As far as their circular saws go, however, which is the right buy for you is entirely up to your needs, budget, and overall tool preferences. You may even prefer a piece from the other major circular saw brands on the market instead.