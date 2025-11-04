Why Your Ryobi Stick Vacuum Keeps Getting Stuck On Your Carpets - And Is There A Fix?

Looking over Ryobi's extensive tool and appliance catalogue, it becomes clear just how diverse its product offerings are. Many may only be acquainted with its power tools like drills and sanders, but there's so much more to the brand than that. As it turns out, Ryobi also makes several products that are quite helpful to have around the house rather than the workshop. One of these products is the Ryobi 18-volt ONE+ stick vacuum, which aims to clean floors without the weight of a traditional vacuum or the hassle of a power cord.

Unfortunately, this model isn't perfect, with customers reporting several common problems with Ryobi's stick vacuums across the board. An issue that has come to light is their tendency to struggle when vacuuming carpet. The vacuum's roller bar brush may even get stuck, making vacuuming take even longer than it should. The fact of the matter is, as great as these vacuums are for hard flooring, some forms of carpeting are just too dense for them to handle. The rolling brush bristles will get caught in the carpet, the suction restricts movement further, and your vacuum gets stuck. This may make it seem as though all hope is lost for using a Ryobi stick vacuum on a carpet, but the story doesn't end here. There are some solutions to look into that could help you out.