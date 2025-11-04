Fighter Jet Pilots Do Something Unexpected While Flying Through Alaska In The Winter Months

Modern fighter jets can operate in pretty much any weather condition, be it super hot or incredibly cold. This allows the United States military to conduct operations anywhere in the world, including the frigid cold of Alaska. Imagine that you're flying something like the F-22 Raptor or F-35 Lightning II in a cold environment. When you're flying in Alaskan airspace, you probably want to blast the heat to keep from freezing.

As it happens, that's precisely the wrong thing to do, as pilots don't turn on their heat: they blast the air conditioner at its coldest setting. This seems counterintuitive, but it actually makes a lot of sense when you stop to think about it. When an aircraft flies at 30,000 feet or higher, the air up there is thin and extremely cold. In fact, it's around -48 degrees Fahrenheit, and at 37,000 feet, it drops to -69.7 degrees Fahrenheit. Given the cold temperatures, why then would a pilot freeze themselves when flying in Alaskan airspace?

The answer is a mantra pilots operate under throughout the world: dress to egress. Pilots can regulate the temperature inside their cockpits to remain comfortable. However, when coming in for a landing in a place like Alaska, where it can get bitterly cold, pilots need to consider the temperature they're about to step into. Dressing to egress means preparing for being on the ground or ejecting from the aircraft. If they prepare themselves by literally chilling out before ejecting or exiting the aircraft, it won't shock their system.