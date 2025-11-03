The Military Fired Live Munitions Over A California Freeway, And Drivers Are Not Happy

How did something originally billed as a patriotic celebration of the U.S. Marine Corps' 250th anniversary end in live artillery shells being fired over one of California's busiest highways? A couple of weeks removed from the incident, it seems the answer boils down to miscommunication between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Trump administration.

In the early hours leading up to a live-fire demonstration at Camp Pendleton on the morning of Oct. 18, Gov. Newsom called for a temporary shutdown of a 17-mile stretch of Interstate 5 because of an "extreme life safety risk." The last-minute nature of the shutdown left many drivers furious at the chaos, the gridlock, and the lack of communication that followed. State officials announced they were shutting the highway down just hours before the event, but they themselves say they were only notified of the federal government's plans on just as short notice.

It all went down like this: The event, organized by the White House and Marine Corps, featured dangerous M777 Howitzers firing 155 mm explosive rounds in a simulated beach assault meant to showcase the Corps' combat power. The federal government had cleared things with California officials and insisted that all live munitions would remain within approved military ranges. But then, come Friday evening, state officials noticed Marines firing artillery over the freeway during a test run before the big demonstration taking place Saturday morning. That's when Gov. Newsom ordered Saturday's shutdown of I-5 between San Clemente and Oceanside.