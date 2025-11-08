This Small Airport Has Been Named One Of The Best To Fly Into For Stress Free Travel

Statistically, airplanes are one of the safest ways to travel, but they can potentially also be one of the most stressful. Delayed flights, missed connections, and baggage issues can all ruin the experience of flying, and that's not accounting for issues with the airport itself. There's nothing worse than getting off a long flight and then arriving into a poorly organized airport with confusing signage, long queues for border control, and limited facilities. However, not every airport is such a headache.

Smaller airports can offer a more pleasant experience than major international hubs, and some small airports are rated particularly highly by flyers. A survey by USA Today crowned Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Grand Rapids, MI, the best small airport in the country in 2025, marking the third consecutive year that it had won the title. Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) in Ronkonkoma, NY took the second place spot, while Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) in Warwick, RI rounded out the podium places.

Survey respondents put Gerald R. Ford International Airport in the top spot thanks to its range of facilities, which include aviation-themed playrooms for children and a dedicated Military Welcome Center. The latter features themed murals and decoration, as well as a lounge area. Respondents also liked the airport's self-service wine facilities, which stock wines from local producers, as well as the bar that serves locally brewed IPAs.