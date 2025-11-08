This Small Airport Has Been Named One Of The Best To Fly Into For Stress Free Travel
Statistically, airplanes are one of the safest ways to travel, but they can potentially also be one of the most stressful. Delayed flights, missed connections, and baggage issues can all ruin the experience of flying, and that's not accounting for issues with the airport itself. There's nothing worse than getting off a long flight and then arriving into a poorly organized airport with confusing signage, long queues for border control, and limited facilities. However, not every airport is such a headache.
Smaller airports can offer a more pleasant experience than major international hubs, and some small airports are rated particularly highly by flyers. A survey by USA Today crowned Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Grand Rapids, MI, the best small airport in the country in 2025, marking the third consecutive year that it had won the title. Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) in Ronkonkoma, NY took the second place spot, while Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) in Warwick, RI rounded out the podium places.
Survey respondents put Gerald R. Ford International Airport in the top spot thanks to its range of facilities, which include aviation-themed playrooms for children and a dedicated Military Welcome Center. The latter features themed murals and decoration, as well as a lounge area. Respondents also liked the airport's self-service wine facilities, which stock wines from local producers, as well as the bar that serves locally brewed IPAs.
The airport is named after a former president
The airport first opened in 1964 as Kent County Airport, but was later renamed Gerald R. Ford International Airport in 1999 to honor the 38th U.S. President, who was raised in nearby Grand Rapids. It has become increasingly busy over the last couple of decades, serving more than 3 million passengers in a single year for the first time in 2018. It's served by a variety of major U.S. airlines, including United, Delta, and American, with non-stop routes to 35 cities.
It also has a viewing park with an unobstructed view of the runway, which is perfect if you're visiting the airport and love plane watching. Avgeeks can expect to see as many as 300 planes arriving and leaving every day during the busiest months of the summer season. If you're not a particularly dedicated fan of aviation but still enjoy watching airplanes being unloaded and refueled while you're waiting for your flight, the airport also has a viewing deck on the mezzanine level of the terminal.
While Gerald R. Ford International Airport has been crowned the best small airport in America, it's not the best airport in the world. A separate study by SkyTrax saw that title given to Singapore's Changi Airport (SIN), which features unique attractions like a butterfly garden and the largest indoor waterfall in the world.