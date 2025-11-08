Neither In The Garage Nor In The Shed - Here's A Great Place To Safely Store DeWalt Batteries
Whether you use them professionally, or just keep them around for sporadic at-home use, most modern tools have batteries to keep track of. Lithium-ion has become the standard across the industry, providing users with ample power without the inconvenience of cords. And just as power cords need to be treated right for maximum efficiency and longevity, that's very much the case for batteries as well. Not only should those from brands like DeWalt, for example, not be overworked or thrown around without care, but they should be stored properly, too, if you want to get the most from them. There's a lot to be mindful of when it comes to DeWalt battery storage. In addition to knowing whether it's safe to store DeWalt batteries on their chargers, it's crucial to know what an ideal storage environment looks like.
DeWalt itself recommends that its batteries be stored in cool, dry locations — between the too cold and too hot safety limits of 40 degrees and 105 degrees Fahrenheit — which can look different depending on your situation. If you have a climate-controlled garage or shed, then these are fine places to keep your batteries. If not, you'll want to avoid them and instead keep your batteries indoors. Somewhere like a storage closet, free of excess moisture and unlikely to get too hot or too cold, should do the trick. Keeping DeWalt batteries in proper temperature and moisture conditions will go a long way in keeping them in usable condition, but there's more to a proper, safe storage space than temperature and moisture levels.
What a proper storage area looks like beyond temperature
There are some other tips to keep in mind when choosing a storage area for your DeWalt batteries, like whether they'll be stored for the long haul or just a short while. A major element of safe storage is charging the battery fully if you plan to store it for six months or longer. You also want to remove your battery from the DeWalt tool it's attached to, instead of storing them both connected. If you don't, you run the risk of fully discharging the battery, which should never happen to DeWalt units, and potentially running the battery and tool without realizing. An activation button or switch could be pressed while in storage, keeping the two activated and increasing wear and tear.
The storage environment can be optimized beyond just being within the proper temperature range. Ensure that there's no risk of any liquids reaching the battery, and that the battery isn't going to be in direct sunlight for extended periods. If a battery overheats, it can damage the internal components and negatively impact performance going forward. Be aware of any metal elements in the battery's vicinity, too. Metal contact with the battery, specifically the terminals that connect to tools, can cause short-circuiting. This can result in thermal runaway, which can lead to overheating, fires, and even explosions in extreme instances.
DeWalt batteries can withstand a lot on the jobsite as well as at home. Still, there's no need to make them work any harder than they need to. Following storage best practices and putting them away in the right environment will ensure many years of quality performance.