Neither In The Garage Nor In The Shed - Here's A Great Place To Safely Store DeWalt Batteries

Whether you use them professionally, or just keep them around for sporadic at-home use, most modern tools have batteries to keep track of. Lithium-ion has become the standard across the industry, providing users with ample power without the inconvenience of cords. And just as power cords need to be treated right for maximum efficiency and longevity, that's very much the case for batteries as well. Not only should those from brands like DeWalt, for example, not be overworked or thrown around without care, but they should be stored properly, too, if you want to get the most from them. There's a lot to be mindful of when it comes to DeWalt battery storage. In addition to knowing whether it's safe to store DeWalt batteries on their chargers, it's crucial to know what an ideal storage environment looks like.

DeWalt itself recommends that its batteries be stored in cool, dry locations — between the too cold and too hot safety limits of 40 degrees and 105 degrees Fahrenheit — which can look different depending on your situation. If you have a climate-controlled garage or shed, then these are fine places to keep your batteries. If not, you'll want to avoid them and instead keep your batteries indoors. Somewhere like a storage closet, free of excess moisture and unlikely to get too hot or too cold, should do the trick. Keeping DeWalt batteries in proper temperature and moisture conditions will go a long way in keeping them in usable condition, but there's more to a proper, safe storage space than temperature and moisture levels.