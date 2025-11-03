Tesla's 'Mad Max Mode' Has The Government's Attention – And Not For A Good Reason

Tesla, despite being at the vanguard of self-driving tech, hasn't cultivated what you would call an overtly favorable reputation in the eyes of federal agencies. On the contrary, the company's autopilot and full self-driving (FSD) stack has attracted numerous investigations over the years in the wake of accidents, some of which were fatal. Now, the carmaker is again testing the limits of how far it can go with a controversial Mad Max mode, which essentially speeds up the car through traffic so that you can reach your destination faster. Naturally, days after its rollout with the Tesla FSD V14.1.2 update, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has now launched an inquiry into it, as per The Washington Post.

Just received @Tesla FSD V14.1.2 on my Model Y. This version debuts a new feature called Mad Max mode. "Introduced new speed profile MAD MAX, which comes with higher speeds and more frequent lane changes than HURRY." This is the third FSD software release in just the last 8... pic.twitter.com/92hnJyplgh — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 16, 2025

"NHTSA is in contact with the manufacturer to gather additional information. The human behind the wheel is fully responsible for driving the vehicle and complying with all traffic safety laws," the agency was quoted as saying by Reuters. Tesla's update notes describe it as a new option that "comes with higher speeds and more frequent lane changes than HURRY." According to Tesla's driver manual, the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) package lets users pick between Standard, Chill, and Hurry driving modes. Drivers can also specify the rise above the speed limit (in percentage points), if they deem it necessary to go beyond that to match the movement of the traffic. The Mad Max mode is a step ahead of the Hurry driving profile, which makes the car move with a sense of urgency.