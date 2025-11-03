This Japanese IT Giant Is Getting Into The Car Business
Automakers in America might be backtracking on EVs as demand slumps thanks to infrastructure worries and incentive cuts, but in other markets, the switch to electrification continues to gather momentum. New companies are even entering the fray, with one of the latest entries being SCSK. The Japanese IT company announced its intentions to become a big player in the country's auto industry at the Japan Mobility Show in late October 2025. It even brought a fully functional concept car to the show, which it developed in just nine months.
The concept isn't intended to be a production model, but is instead intended to be a showcase of what the company can do. SCSK says that it's a software defined vehicle or SDV, and includes personalized AI for both the driver and passengers. Rather than rely on designing and building all of the car's components in-house, the company worked with overseas partners to significantly speed up development times. One of those overseas partners was responsible for designing the car's most striking tech feature, a 44.6-inch, 8K display that stretches pillar-to-pillar across the dash.
SCSK won't be producing its own cars
Despite the SUV concept looking ready to hit the roads, it isn't going to become a competitor to Japanese EVs like the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra. SCSK is reportedly aiming to work with the existing big players in the Japanese car industry, using its expertise in software and data processing to help develop the next generation of Japanese cars. Its emphasis on the short development time for its initial SUV design is likely intended to show the company's intention to compete with Chinese carmakers, who have gained a global reputation for churning out new products at unprecedented speed.
SCSK said that it sees its exhibition at the show in Tokyo as a chance to meet new partners in the industry, but hasn't specified which partners in particular that it is looking to work with. However, if the company's plans come to fruition, we might be hearing more about its involvement in the Japanese car industry in the near future. Since it plans to remain a partner rather than a fully-fledged carmaker, it won't be joining the increasingly varied roster of young car brands looking to make their mark on the industry.