This Japanese IT Giant Is Getting Into The Car Business

Automakers in America might be backtracking on EVs as demand slumps thanks to infrastructure worries and incentive cuts, but in other markets, the switch to electrification continues to gather momentum. New companies are even entering the fray, with one of the latest entries being SCSK. The Japanese IT company announced its intentions to become a big player in the country's auto industry at the Japan Mobility Show in late October 2025. It even brought a fully functional concept car to the show, which it developed in just nine months.

The concept isn't intended to be a production model, but is instead intended to be a showcase of what the company can do. SCSK says that it's a software defined vehicle or SDV, and includes personalized AI for both the driver and passengers. Rather than rely on designing and building all of the car's components in-house, the company worked with overseas partners to significantly speed up development times. One of those overseas partners was responsible for designing the car's most striking tech feature, a 44.6-inch, 8K display that stretches pillar-to-pillar across the dash.