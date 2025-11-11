Astronomers Keep Finding The Same Thing – And It Points To Life Starting In Space

There's already a large trail of findings pointing to the presence of organic molecules outside of Earth. From space rock samples, comet gases during flybys, and even observations of the rings and chains coming from dying stars, there's more than enough evidence of carbon-containing compounds and even amino acids in space. So, does this mean that life on Earth may have started in space?

Although these findings suggest the interconnectedness of planets and solar systems, and how these organic molecules may have arrived on Earth via comets and meteorites, it doesn't prove anything about how life started on our planet. It shows that space may have the ingredients for life, but it still depends on a planet having the right conditions for the necessary biochemical processes to happen Our Earth, for example, may have been conducive enough for these organic molecules to thrive and start a literal life-changing evolution.

Of course, going by this theory, other planets could potentially go through the same process. Or maybe they already have, in faraway galaxies. But for now, human knowledge of life on other nearby planets remains limited. The strongest evidence of alien life on another planet so far points to the presence of two gases produced only by microbial organisms, like phytoplanktons, on the planet K2-18b, which is 124 light-years away. But even this is purely speculative, based on data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. Scientists cannot physically confirm if there are indeed microbial organisms in the sub-Neptune planet — but it's an intriguing prospect nonetheless.