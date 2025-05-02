The Strongest Evidence Of Alien Life On Another Planet Has Been Found - Here's What Scientists Say

Discovering extraterrestrial life has tantalized the public imagination as far back as Epicurean philosophers in Ancient Greece. Yet despite centuries of speculation, the search for alien lifeforms remains frustratingly behind the starting line. For the most part, the various proclamations have fallen well short, with countless false alarms ranging from alien radio signals to UFO fragments beneath the Pacific giving most a healthy dose of skepticism when evaluating new "evidence" of alien lifeforms. And yet, studies find that belief in extraterrestrial life is at an all-time high, with nearly a quarter of Americans stating that they'd seen a UFO with their own eyes.

But those yearning for credible evidence of alien lifeforms may be in luck, as researchers from the University of Cambridge's Institute of Astronomy claim to have found the most compelling argument yet of extraterrestrial life. The study, published in the scientific journal Astrophysical Journal Letters, states that atmospheric analysis of the planet K2-18b revealed the presence of two gases that, on Earth, are created only by microbial organisms.

The team obtained this evidence using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a telescope designed to study the earliest periods of the universe and a key cog in astronomers' search for life beyond our planet. This evidence, it argues, suggests K2-18b, a sub-Neptune planet nearly nine times larger than Earth and 124 light-years away, may be covered by a hydrogen-rich ocean full of organisms like phytoplankton. If confirmed, it would be the first proof of extraterrestrial life and a major leap in man's understanding of the cosmos.

