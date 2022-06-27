Scientists Claim Studying Evolution Of Ancient Microbes Could Help Search For Alien Life

The search for alien life may get easier thanks to something that has been right here on Earth for a long time. Some scientists believe studying ancient bacteria may provide clues on how to find life elsewhere in the universe. UC Riverside astrobiologist Edward Schwieterman, who co-authored the study, believes the differences between our planet billions of years ago and now could be similar to the differences between our world and others. Schwieterman says: "Early Earth is an alien environment compared to our world today. Understanding how organisms here have changed with time and in different environments is going to teach us crucial things about how to search for and recognize life elsewhere."

The study itself involves using machine learning to put together a so-called family tree for a variety of microorganisms. It traces them back over billions of years and looks at how they adapted to the ever-changing conditions. This is achieved by tracing traits like the development of rhodopsins (proteins that act like the rod cells in your eye that allow you to see colors, and similar cells in other organisms) back through the millennia.

Using this method, researchers managed to deduce that rhodopsins first occurred in one of Earth's earliest life forms. The planet was mostly ocean at that time, and the microorganisms used the rhodopsins to harvest energy from the sun. Color factors into the matter because Earth lacked an ozone layer at the time. Without ozone to shield them from the sun's more harmful rays, the microorganisms had to exist deeper in the water where nourishing light could get through but harmful rays would be blocked. The particular rhodopsins the microorganisms in the study developed would also be tuned to absorb the types of light capable of penetrating deep water.