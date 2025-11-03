Toyo & Nitto Recall 36,000 Dangerous Tires – Here's How To Know If Yours Are Affected

While the manufacturing process of car tires involves meticulous quality testing, there's no guarantee that all the tires that make it to the market are 100% durable and safe. Now and then, tire manufacturers, including major tire brands, issue recalls to contain a quality issue before it becomes a widespread safety hazard for many commuters. Such is the case of the recent recall affecting more than 36,000 tire units from two brands, Toyo and Nitto.

According to the recall notice posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, 36,919 tires are affected, and the issue with them is that their treads have the tendency to partially or fully separate from the tire body. Such an issue increases the risk of a vehicular crash. The NHTSA indicated that a contamination incident during the production process impacted the adhesive used on the treads, so they are not as well-bonded.

The recall covers 64 types of off-road truck and SUV tires from the two brands, including the Crosstek 2, Dura Grappler Highway Terrain, Exo Grappler AWT, Mud Grappler Extreme Terrain, Recon Grappler A/T, Ridge Grappler, Terra Grappler G3 A/T, Trail Grappler M/T, Open Country A/T III, Open Country R/T Trail, Open Country M/T, and Open Country H/T II tires.