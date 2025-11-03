Toyo & Nitto Recall 36,000 Dangerous Tires – Here's How To Know If Yours Are Affected
While the manufacturing process of car tires involves meticulous quality testing, there's no guarantee that all the tires that make it to the market are 100% durable and safe. Now and then, tire manufacturers, including major tire brands, issue recalls to contain a quality issue before it becomes a widespread safety hazard for many commuters. Such is the case of the recent recall affecting more than 36,000 tire units from two brands, Toyo and Nitto.
According to the recall notice posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, 36,919 tires are affected, and the issue with them is that their treads have the tendency to partially or fully separate from the tire body. Such an issue increases the risk of a vehicular crash. The NHTSA indicated that a contamination incident during the production process impacted the adhesive used on the treads, so they are not as well-bonded.
The recall covers 64 types of off-road truck and SUV tires from the two brands, including the Crosstek 2, Dura Grappler Highway Terrain, Exo Grappler AWT, Mud Grappler Extreme Terrain, Recon Grappler A/T, Ridge Grappler, Terra Grappler G3 A/T, Trail Grappler M/T, Open Country A/T III, Open Country R/T Trail, Open Country M/T, and Open Country H/T II tires.
How to tell if your tire is affected by the recall
To find out if your tires are part of the recall, check the official list of recalled Toyo and Nitto tires on the NHTSA's website. The list includes the detailed codes for each model. If you find your tire's specific code there, you should contact Toyo Tires (which owns Nitto Tire). Toyo's customer service hotline is 800-442-8696, while Nitto's customer care hotline is 888-529-8200. You also have the option to take your tires to the nearest Toyo or Nitto dealer or distributor for confirmation whether your set is affected by the recall and guidance on what to do next.
In a press release, Toyo stated that the recalled Toyo-branded tires were manufactured in its White, Georgia, plant in the U.S. Nitto said the same in a separate press statement. The parent company said it is offering full replacement for all affected tires, free of charge. Owners of the recalled tires will receive notifications via mail not later than Dec. 13, 2025. They are then expected to bring the letter to their appointment at their authorized dealer. The replacement service should take at least an hour, not including the wait time. Do note that this recall campaign only runs until June 20, 2026, so you should act fast if your tires are part of it.
Toyo previously issued one of the biggest tire recalls in recent history. In October 2023, the Japanese multinational brand urged distributors and dealers to stop the sale and retrieve 14,194 Open Country and Extensa tires over tire sidewall separation concerns.