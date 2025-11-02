This Budget Airline Abruptly Canceled All Flights – And It Won't Be Issuing Refunds

Flying on a budget airline can feel like a bit of a gamble sometimes, but passengers on Eastern Airways recently hit the jackpot of terrible luck. The UK domestic airline suddenly suspended its operations completely and grounded its entire fleet. It doesn't seem like a temporary glitch, either, considering the airline returned its aircraft to the leasing companies. Making matters worse, ticket sales were apparently still active until noon on Monday, October 27, the day the airline went under. It's one thing for unexpected issues like cyberattacks to cause flight cancellations, but it's a different matter entirely to keep selling tickets in such a situation. This created a fresh batch of customers who had just purchased tickets to nowhere.

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority issued a blunt warning to anyone holding a reservation. The CAA's Consumer and Markets Director, Selina Chadha, advised passengers planning to fly with the airline not to even bother going to the airport because all flights are definitively canceled. This whole mess was made official when the company filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator that same Monday morning. The maneuver gives the company a 10-day window to find a solution while also legally protecting it from creditors while it scrambles for an alternative to full-on liquidation.

But despite this tiny window of hope, The Independent reports that flights are unlikely to resume – especially with the planes returned and all. It's not just the passengers left stranded either, as the collapse has also left office staff, cabin crew, and even pilots facing the loss of their jobs. There's even a grim worry among insiders that staff may not receive their end-of-October paychecks.