Yamaha Supersport Vs. Hyper Naked: How Are These Motorcycles Different?

When it comes to respected motorcycle brands, Yamaha is right up there with the best of them. For a company that started as a music manufacturer, and in fact has some of the best pianos in the game, Yamaha knows a thing or two about making interesting, high-quality motorcycles. There's no better way to showcase the company's prowess than with two of its most beloved lineups: the Yamaha Supersport (R-Series) and Hyper Naked (MT-Series) bikes.

Both these bike families feature motorcycles with high-end parts that make them speedy and equally aggressive-looking. However, the most significant difference between the two lies in their use and, as such, the specific parts they sport to shine more in their chosen niches. Supersports are more geared for track use and aggressive riding on open roads, and come with features such as Yamaha's high-RPM performance engine and a full fairing for aerodynamics.

On the other hand, Hyper Naked bikes are better suited for street use and daily riding, as shown by their lack of a fairing, lower-RPM engines, and upright, relaxed riding position. While these are the most glaring differences that set these two lines of bikes apart, they are by no means the only ones.