National Guard Plane Makes An Emergency Landing, Almost Takes Out A Tesla

It takes a ton of skill to fly a plane. Members of organizations like the United States National Guard are well-trained and highly capable in the cockpit, and have been for decades. That said, things can go wrong, such as a recent incident that saw a National Guard plane almost take out a Tesla during an emergency landing.

As reported by 40/29 News and other outlets, on October 26, a National Guard plane — specifically an OA-1K Skyraider II, one of the handful of propeller aircraft still used by the U.S. military — was flying over Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when disaster struck. It suffered sudden engine failure, requiring an immediate emergency landing for the safety of those on board.

Fortunately, it made it to the ground without any human harm or casualties, though it did give some drivers in the area a scare: As captured on driver Matthew Topchian's Tesla dashcam, the plane nearly landed on a roadway as it was descending, requiring Topchian to take evasive action to avoid hitting it. Topchian had some undeniably stellar luck in this situation, with neither him nor his vehicle damaged by the aircraft.