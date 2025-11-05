This Camera Tech Disappeared Two Decades Ago – Now Jeff Bridges Is Bringing It Back

Whether you know him as The Dude, Starman, Rooster Cogburn, or that guy from "Tron," Jeff Bridges is one of those rare actors whose reputation is not confined to any particular generation. Yet he has played other roles outside of the cinematic realm, too. For instance, you might know he's recorded and released multiple albums of original music, including the strangest album you'll ever hear, the Sleeping Tapes. Bridges has also earned a reputation for being a photographer, often documenting his work life behind-the-scenes when on the job.

It seems Bridges was particularly fond of one specific type of camera when snapping shots on set, too. The legendary Widelux is not a camera made by one of the major manufacturers. The quirky panoramic shooters were, however pretty popular with professional and amateur photographers during their 40 years of production. Unfortunately, manufacturer Panon Camera Shoko stopped making them in 2000, and a few years later, the factory in which they were made burned to the ground. While there are options available in the second-hand wilds, it is estimated that only 20,000 Widelux cameras were ever made, so they can be a bit tough to come by.

Bridges is now looking to change that narrative by personally spearheading a Widelux revival through the SilverBridges camera company he founded with his wife, photographer Susan Bridges, in late 2024. One of the primary goals of their operation was to begin producing a new generation of Widelux cameras, and they have indeed just debuted their first prototype, the WideluxX 0001.