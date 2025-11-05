This Camera Tech Disappeared Two Decades Ago – Now Jeff Bridges Is Bringing It Back
Whether you know him as The Dude, Starman, Rooster Cogburn, or that guy from "Tron," Jeff Bridges is one of those rare actors whose reputation is not confined to any particular generation. Yet he has played other roles outside of the cinematic realm, too. For instance, you might know he's recorded and released multiple albums of original music, including the strangest album you'll ever hear, the Sleeping Tapes. Bridges has also earned a reputation for being a photographer, often documenting his work life behind-the-scenes when on the job.
It seems Bridges was particularly fond of one specific type of camera when snapping shots on set, too. The legendary Widelux is not a camera made by one of the major manufacturers. The quirky panoramic shooters were, however pretty popular with professional and amateur photographers during their 40 years of production. Unfortunately, manufacturer Panon Camera Shoko stopped making them in 2000, and a few years later, the factory in which they were made burned to the ground. While there are options available in the second-hand wilds, it is estimated that only 20,000 Widelux cameras were ever made, so they can be a bit tough to come by.
Bridges is now looking to change that narrative by personally spearheading a Widelux revival through the SilverBridges camera company he founded with his wife, photographer Susan Bridges, in late 2024. One of the primary goals of their operation was to begin producing a new generation of Widelux cameras, and they have indeed just debuted their first prototype, the WideluxX 0001.
Here's what you should know about Widelux cameras
It's not entirely clear when the new and improved WideluxX models will be available to the general public. It's worth noting, however, that Jeff Bridges and the SilverBridges crew are staying true to the original concept. That means the cameras will primarily work with 35mm film, though this time each unit will be handmade at a production facility in Germany.
The origins of the original Widelux cameras can be traced back to the 1950s, when Panon Camera Choko debuted a shooter with a truly unique oblong design that featured a swing-lens turret and no shutter. The camera's panoramic lens actually panned horizontally, with the film inside being exposed via a slit in the body. That design allowed it to cover 140-degrees of the horizontal field, which is far from the 360-degree shooters we see today, but still allows for panoramic vistas with limited distortion. The originals were also fit with rectilinear lenses, which helped deliver central clarity in images despite being slightly stretched at the edges.
Bridges reportedly prefers that look, as it's close to the way the human eye sees. He was not the only famous filmmaker who championed the camera either, with iconic director Stanley Kubrick also favoring it for certain shoots. As for Bridges, he has reportedly used a Widelux to document his time on every film set he's ever been on. Many of these images are included in his recently released book of photography.