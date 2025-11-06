Pan Am Could Be Ready To Make A Big Comeback

Pan Am is deeply entrenched in America's aviation story, and the company may not be quite ready to be relegated to the annals of history just yet. Pan American Airways was formed in 1927, a mere 24 years after Wilbur and Orville Wright achieved the first powered flight on the Outer Banks barrier islands in North Carolina. It wasn't yet flying in the U.S. however, instead serving the Caribbean and Latin America with its "flying boats." That changed after World War II, and once the jet age hit Pan-Am became virtually synonymous with air travel in America.

You may not have ever flown Pan Am, but we're certain that you're familiar with its blue and white livery and famous blue-clad flight attendants. After decades of reliable commercial service, Pan Am went under in the early 1990s following deregulation of the industry, increased competition, and the infamous bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. Now, more than 30 years later, Pan American Global Holdings, which owns the Pan Am name and logo, plans to relaunch this icon of the skies.

The holding company is working with AVi8 Air Capital, an investment firm that is "focused on the airline, commercial aviation and advanced air mobility sectors." It is backing Pan Am's plan to resume service as an American carrier and has started the certification process with the FAA. But will it fly high, or struggle to take flight?