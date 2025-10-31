Home Depot Is Selling The Ultimate Ryobi USB Project Tool Kit For $119 - Here's What Is Included

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The average DIY and home hobby enthusiast probably isn't going to take on too many major construction projects. That said, they will still occasionally encounter situations where they need a few power tools for their various minor projects and repairs. Many of these folks aren't doing the kind of heavy-duty projects that would require them to invest in a bulky and expensive collection of 18-20V products. Since they won't be using them often, and don't have super high power requirements, the far more practical solution is to invest in a small collection of light-weight tools that are affordable, compact, and easy to store–even if they aren't the most powerful tools you're likely to find in your local hardware store.

That's where the Ryobi USB Lithium tool line comes into play. These are an elegant and inexpensive option for users with light-to-moderate power needs. They're small and lightweight enough to toss in a drawer when you aren't using them, and affordable enough to justify the purchase even if you don't intend to use them all the time. Slashgear has tested several of these budget-friendly hobby tools, and we've found them to be simple, reliable, and elegant solutions for light-duty work.

What's more, those who are interested in investing in this line of ultra-compact power tools will be excited to learn that they can get a Ryobi USB Lithium Project Kit containing a set of four tools and various accessories through Home Depot for just $119.00. That's a stunning 54% discount from the kit's $255.97 MSRP. But, before you go racing to your local branch, some of you may first wish to know a bit more about what comes in the kit.