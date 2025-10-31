Home Depot Is Selling The Ultimate Ryobi USB Project Tool Kit For $119 - Here's What Is Included
The average DIY and home hobby enthusiast probably isn't going to take on too many major construction projects. That said, they will still occasionally encounter situations where they need a few power tools for their various minor projects and repairs. Many of these folks aren't doing the kind of heavy-duty projects that would require them to invest in a bulky and expensive collection of 18-20V products. Since they won't be using them often, and don't have super high power requirements, the far more practical solution is to invest in a small collection of light-weight tools that are affordable, compact, and easy to store–even if they aren't the most powerful tools you're likely to find in your local hardware store.
That's where the Ryobi USB Lithium tool line comes into play. These are an elegant and inexpensive option for users with light-to-moderate power needs. They're small and lightweight enough to toss in a drawer when you aren't using them, and affordable enough to justify the purchase even if you don't intend to use them all the time. Slashgear has tested several of these budget-friendly hobby tools, and we've found them to be simple, reliable, and elegant solutions for light-duty work.
What's more, those who are interested in investing in this line of ultra-compact power tools will be excited to learn that they can get a Ryobi USB Lithium Project Kit containing a set of four tools and various accessories through Home Depot for just $119.00. That's a stunning 54% discount from the kit's $255.97 MSRP. But, before you go racing to your local branch, some of you may first wish to know a bit more about what comes in the kit.
What tools come in the discounted Ryobi USB Lithium Project Kit?
There are four tools in the Ryobi USB Lithium Project Kit: A rotary tool, an inspection light, a power screwdriver, and a hot glue pen. The FVM51 USB Lithium Rotary Tool is a lightweight, cordless, pen-shaped tool with a Quick-Change Collet that Ryobi promises is four times faster than other modalities for accessory changes. Then there's the FVD50 USB Lithium Screwdriver – a handheld, minimalist power screwdriver with a pivoting head. This is designed to give the user greater access in instances where a gun-shaped tool might not fit, increasing accessibility. It has an LED light in the head and onboard bit storage as well, making it easy to use as an all-in-one driver that doesn't require separate storage.
The third item is the FVH56 USB Lithium Glue Pen. Rather than the traditional 'hot glue gun' design that you might be accustomed to, this has a more linear design that's meant to rest across the top the hand and down between the index and forefinger, like a pen. Ryobi states that it can heat up in less than 30 seconds, with an LED indicator light on the tool to let you know when it's ready to use. It also comes with a metal drip tray to store it on while it's heating and between uses, helping you to keep your hands free and your workspace clean. Finally, the FVL56 USB Lithium LED Inspection Light is a 550-lumen handheld work light with a long, rectangular lamp attached via a 360° pivoting head. It has three light modes, promises 32 hours of runtime, has an IP54 water and dust resistance rating, and also has a magnetic base for attaching it to metallic surfaces for hands-free use and a built-in clip.
What else comes in the Ryobi USB Lithium Project Kit?
Aside from the tools themselves, this kit also includes several additional items that these tools can use. The glue pen comes with the aforementioned metal drip tray and three glue sticks to help get you started. The screwdriver comes with two 1-inch bits: one Phillips head and one flat head. But most of the accessories go with the rotary tool. Users who by the Ryobi USB Lithium Project Kit get all of the extensions that woud come in the standard USB Lithium Rotary Tool Kit. This includes a set of "15 accessories that are ideal for carving, sanding, polishing and more" as well as a wrench and a carrying case.
But perhaps the best addition to the kit is the set of two 2Ah USB Lithium batteries that you can use to power the tools, along with the USB cable needed to charge them. These each feature an LED indicator light that turns green to indicate that the battery is fully charged when it's plugged in, and red when the battery gets low while the tool is in use.
This sale is listed as a "Special Buy" on the Home Depot site, and there's no telling how long the current pricing may last.