If You Noticed Your AT&T Service Was Disrupted In NC Recently, This May Have Been Why

In the past week, the outages at Microsoft Azure and Amazon's AWS cloud service led to widespread disruption of services that covered everything from Office 365 to Xbox. The service disruption was a stark reminder of just how much the global internet relies on a few tech giants. Interestingly, human vices can also cut off people's access to vital communications, as was the case with the recent outage of AT&T services in North Carolina. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office recently apprehended two people charged with stealing copper cables that also damaged fiber cables and disrupted the local internet infrastructure, as well.

As per Iredell Free News, the local police department has arrested two Old Fort residents in connection with the theft of fiber and copper cables at Hickory Highway near Statesville. As per the outlet, an AT&T technician witnessed the two accused loading the stolen cables in a Toyota Corolla after being tipped off about a service shutdown in the area. Law enforcement subsequently recovered 300 feet, each, of fiber optic and copper wires from the car, estimated to be worth $4,500, alongside wire and pipe-cutting tools.

After recovery of stolen material and evidence collection, the two individuals were charged with felony larceny, felony injuring utility wires/fixtures, and felony conspiracy to commit larceny. This won't be the first incident of its kind. In May, AT&T told the LA Times that copper wire thefts have increased in the South Los Angeles area, and following a recent incident, services were disrupted for seniors in the area. Notably, thieves are targeting not just telecom infrastructure, but they are also stealing cables from Tesla Supercharger stations.