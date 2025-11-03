Why Subaru Didn't Make Consumer Reports' List Of Safest Cars

There are some car brands that have become synonymous with the word safety. Brands like Mazda, Lexus, Acura, and Hyundai roundly receive very high safety ratings from drivers and publications alike. Another of these brands is Subaru. The Japanese automaker ranks second amongst all car brands on U.S. News' safety ranking, earning an overall score of 9.56 out of 10. Its Impreza, Solterra, and Ascent models all received ratings of 9.5 or higher, showing that the brand's safety is not confined to one particular vehicle. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) also rates the Subaru Ascent, Solterra, and Forester models among the safest in their respective vehicle classes. So, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Consumer Reports' ranking of the safest vehicles doesn't feature a single Subaru model.

The reason behind it is quite simple. There are a number of safety features that have drastically improved the safety of vehicles, such as blind-spot warning and pedestrian detection. In order for a car to make Consumer Reports' list, these features needed to be standard on every single trim of a particular model. While Subaru offers these features on its vehicles, they are not standard across the board. For example, take the Subaru Forester. Blind post detection comes standard on four of the six trims available. Beyond that, it is optional on the Premium trim for an extra fee, and it is not available at all on the base Forester. Therefore, it is disqualified from the Consumer Reports ranking. That is not to say that the Subaru Forester — or any other Subaru model for that matter — is unsafe. They just didn't meet this one specific criterion.