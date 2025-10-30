California Is Cracking Down On People Using Hacks To Create Their Own 'Self-Driving' Cars

We still have a long way to go unit self-driving cars become the norm. While there are many companies exploring this technology, autonomous driving has hit something of a roadblock after a period of steady progress. With that said, some drivers have taken matters into their own hands in the hope of achieving something similar to self-driving vehicles. This has manifested in the form of "defeat devices," which trick hardware like Tesla's Autopilot or Ford's BlueCruise into handling road tasks like lane centering and adaptive cruise control without human input. Devices like steering wheel weights and camera blockers simulate human engagement, bypassing these cars' driver monitoring systems (DMS).

Considering the dangers of trying to turn non-autonomous cars into supposed self-driving vehicles, governmental bodies have started trying to put a stop to these hacks. California Senate Bill 1313, passed in late September 2025, makes equipping vehicles "with a device that is specifically designed for, marketed for, or being used for, neutralizing, disabling, or otherwise interfering with a driver monitoring system" illegal. The bill also cracks down on the ownership, manufacturing, advertising, and distribution of such devices.

The bill specifically refers to the use of these devices on Level 2 self-driving systems, including those mentioned previously. Level 2 systems have some automation, but they aren't fully autonomous and require full-time supervision. That said, while this does sound like a set-in-stone list of rules for drivers to adhere to, there are some small exceptions to the bill.