Google Maps' New AI Assistant May Change The Game For Solo Drivers (Once It's Out Of Beta)
Roads today are dominated by Google Maps, a silent traffic conductor strapped to dashboards across the world. If you've been unlucky enough to live on a formerly quiet street that Maps decided was an excellent shortcut for commuters, you know exactly how much power it wields over traffic. For that reason, it makes sense that Google doesn't often make huge updates to Maps; a single, ill-conceived change could potentially have ripple effects on traffic and navigation.
But now, Google is gearing up to make one of the biggest changes to Maps in years by adding its Gemini AI assistant into the app. With every major tech company competing for dominance in the AI race and few guardrails around AI implementation, Google seems focused on boosting Gemini's active user numbers by incorporating the multimodal model into as many of the company's flagship products as possible. It will now replace the outgoing Google Assistant in Maps, bringing AI into the driver's seat alongside you — and potentially making up for the discontinuation of Maps' Driving Mode.
The move to Gemini was first spotted in the latest beta of the Maps app for Android, giving us a preview of how Google plans to deploy it for drivers. Unlike other Gemini-centric updates, such as the chatbot's recent Google Home integration, this one won't rock the boat too much. It's a surgical swap rather than a total reconstruction. Yet it could offer new, powerful ways to use Google Maps, not least thanks to new AI-powered voice controls that could be great for solo drivers. Here's what we know.
Gemini will likely replace Google Assistant for Maps users soon
In an app teardown, Android Authority was able to activate Gemini functionality in the latest beta for Google Maps, suggesting that the updated app is nearly ready for a wide release. Previously, a prominent microphone icon at the bottom of the navigation interface summoned Google Assistant, allowing users to place calls, send texts, or request music using voice commands. In version 25.41.03.815390258 beta, that button instead summons Gemini.
Gemini in Google Maps will unlock some new voice controls. For instance, you'll be able to request a route change or additional stop, or ask Maps to plan a route that avoids tolls or highways. Those are useful features, especially for solo drivers who don't have a passenger to delegate to while driving. Presumably, Gemini integration will also bring some of the perks it's brought to other areas of the Google ecosystem. Expect to be able to query it for general information, ask about options along your route, and so on.
The pitfalls of AI may also be present, however, especially hallucinations. We'll need hands-on testing to determine whether Gemini can correctly program routes or add a stop to the closest vegan restaurant without sending you to a steakhouse. The update may also break existing integrations with third-party services — for instance, Apple Music support is still lackluster in Gemini compared to Google Assistant. Overall, this won't be a major change for most people, but it may prove useful in a pinch.