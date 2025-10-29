AI Experts & Celebrities Are Sounding The Alarm Bell - They Want A 'Superintelligence' Ban

Though it has only reached the mainstream in the past few years, generative artificial intelligence is basically unavoidable. Whether it's AI-generated images and videos or lengthy "conversations" with AI chatbots, AI has become an increasingly pervasive part of modern life. While many passionately support this tech, there's an ever-growing desire to see generative AI reined in before it can cause more damage — look no further than how AI is killing the job market for young coders – than it has. In fact, even AI experts and well-known celebrities are pushing back as tech giants like OpenAI and xAI seek to usher in a new AI era.

Efforts are being made to develop AI "superintelligence," as it has been dubbed, which would basically surpass human cognitive ability in virtually all aspects. Against this, a wide range of celebrities and tech personalities have come together to launch the Statement on Superintelligence, urging those pursuing such ventures to reconsider and pause their research and development. It requests that such AI only be introduced so long as there's a "broad scientific consensus that it will be done safely and controllably" and that there's a "strong public buy-in" behind it.

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak both added their names. Other notable names include Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and rapper will.i.am. Even AI luminaries such as Yoshua Bengio and Stuart Russell are on board. But what is AI suprintelligence exactly, and why are so many notable names against it?