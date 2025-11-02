How Long Has Harley-Davidson Been Making The Sportster? Here's When The First Model Came Out

William Harley and Arthur Davidson built their first motorcycle in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1903, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the decades, the duo's company, Harley-Davidson, has seen its share of highs and lows. It barely survived the fallout after the Great Depression in 1929, when it and Indian Motorcycle were the only two American bike companies to come out the other side. It provided motorcycles for the military in both World Wars, forever placing it among the pantheon of iconic companies. It even survived the ugly years of the American Machine and Foundry (AMF) ownership between 1969 and 1981.

In 1957, John Lennon and Paul McCartney crossed paths for the first time at a church party. Dwight D. Eisenhower became the first U.S. President to ride in a helicopter. And to the chagrin of park goers everywhere, Wham-O unleashed its Frisbee onto the world. That same year, Harley-Davidson rolled out its first XL Sportster, setting the stage for one of the company's oldest continuously produced motorcycles.

The XL stood for extra lightweight (not extra large) and was built specifically to be affordable, maneuverable, and, as the name implied, sporty. This was mainly in response to the influx of European bikes with those qualities invading the U.S. market at the time. It was equipped with an 883cc OHV V-Twin engine that made 40 hp. With a dry weight of 495 pounds, it could hit 100 mph.